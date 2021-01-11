Will You Suspend Implementation of Farm Laws or Should Court Do It, CJI Asks Centre

The Supreme Court, while hearing a batch of petitions against the farm laws, on Monday asked the government if it would suspend implementation of the laws or the court should step in for the same.

In a sharp attack on the government, CJI Bobde said: “We don't wish to make stray comments but we are very disappointed with the Centre. We don't know what kind of consultation process was carried. Please tell us what is going on?”

He added: “Our intention is to bring an amicable solution. Why is there no response on suggestion of suspension of laws? If Centre agrees to suspend laws (the implementation), we will ask farmers to sit on the table.”

“You either tell us will you suspend the implementation of law or the court will do it,” the CJI observed, saying there were deaths and suicides and women and children needed to be protected.

The court also asked if the site of the protests could be changed “after the implementation of laws is stayed” so that people are not inconvenienced. “SC is not stifling the protests. We are only proposing change of site.”

“This is a very delicate situation,” the bench said, adding, “There is not a single petition before us which says that these farm laws are beneficial.”

In response, the AG argued that “suspension of laws is not tenable”.