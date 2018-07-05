Willing to Undergo Dope Test: Captain Amarinder Singh Responds to AAP MLA’s Dare

In response to the opposition’s demand for making politicians take the dope test, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said he was willing to undergo it too; however, he would leave it to the conscience of other MLAs to follow suit.“I have no problem taking a dope test,” said the Chief Minister, taking on the challenge thrown at him on this count by the opposition.Earlier in the day, AAP MLA Aman Arora had undergone a dope test at Mohali’s civil hospital. He said he had done so to set an example for others. He also dared the CM to follow suit.Amarinder said that given the gigantic scale of the drug problem, nobody should be having any problems about taking such a test.On Tuesday, he had passed an order making it mandatory for all government employees to undergo a drug screening.He added that a couple of politicians, including a minister in his cabinet, had already shown the way by volunteering for drug screening.Although no fingers have been raised against any politician in the existing regime of complicity of any kind in drug abuse or trading, if any minister or MLA felt the need to offer to take the test, they are welcome to do so, said the Chief Minister.As far as he was concerned, he would have no hesitation in doing so, said Captain Amarinder, reiterating his zero-tolerance to drugs and his vow to wipe out the menace from Punjab once and for all.