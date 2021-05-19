Win Rs 50,000 By Designing Logos For One Nation One Ration Card; Here's Step-by-Step Guide to Register

To commemorate 75 Years of India’s Independence as part of the ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Union government has started a logo competition, winner of which can win a cash prize of up to Rs 50,000 and an e-certificate. Three contestants will be also awarded e-Certificate as consolation prize.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India in partnership with United Nations World Food Programme have invited logo designs for ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ (ONORC) plan. Participants can send their logo designs till May 31.

Tweeting about it, MyGovIndia said: “Put on your creative cap! Design a logo for the One Nation One Ration Card plan and stand a chance to win a cash prize of Rs.50,000."

Put on your creative cap! Design a logo for the One Nation One Ration Card plan and stand a chance to win a cash prize of Rs.50,000. Visit: https://t.co/puosLH2Bqx today! @fooddeptgoi @UNWFP_India pic.twitter.com/RFbk0pW1ge— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 29, 2021

Those interested may go through guidelines/ instructions issued on One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) Plan available in Department Website (https://dfpd.gov.in/), Central portals (https://nfsa.gov.in, https://annavitran.nic.in and http://impds.nic.in/portal) and ‘Mera Ration” Mobile Application available in Google Play store.

The ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ is a central government initiative that allows eligible beneficiaries to avail food grains they are entitled to, under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) from any Fair Price Shop (FPS) across the country. They are allowed to do so without the need to obtain a new ration card for the new location.

Here’s how you can register:

Visit mygov.in/task/logo-design-contest-one-nation-one-ration-card-plan/

Click on Login to Participate tab

Fill the registration details

Things to remember:

A participant can submit up to a maximum of three entries.

The participant should submit a high resolution (600 dpi) image in JPEG, BMP, TIFF formats only.

The logo can be only in Hindi or English.

Each participant must submit a brief description (maximum 100 words) of the logo in Hindi or English along with the image (i.e. Explanation of the logo, symbol, colour etc.)

To know about more terms and conditions, click here: https://static.mygov.in/rest/s3fs-public/mygov_161959247678977151.pdf

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here