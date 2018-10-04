English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Window Dressing' Can’t Help Revive a Case, Says Supreme Court
The top court noted that the Code of Civil Procedure imposed limitations on filing different suits with a same cause of action and thus duplicity of proceedings was impermissible.
File photo of the Supreme Court of India.
Loading...
New Delhi: “Window dressing” cannot give a fresh lease of life to a case already decided by a court of law, the Supreme Court has held.
A bench of Justices Rohinton F Nariman and Indu Malhotra was emphatic that a petition is to be read in full and a mere change in one part of it to achieve the same end cannot be permitted.
“It is a well settled principle that the plaint has to be read as a whole, and a change in the prayer as a piece of window dressing will not affect what is the real cause of action in a suit,” maintained the bench.
The top court noted that the Code of Civil Procedure imposed limitations on filing different suits with a same cause of action and thus duplicity of proceedings was impermissible.
The case related to execution of four sale deeds between two parties. In 2008, the seller of the plots disputed the sale deeds by filing a civil suit in 2008. In 2015, the civil suit was withdrawn. But in 2016, another civil suit was filed against the same sale deeds.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court said that there appears to be a fresh cause of action because an injunction was being sought against the buyers, who were threatening the seller’s family of forcefully starting the construction work on the piece of land.
The apex court, however, set aside the High Court’s view. “The window dressing of this suit cannot be missed – that now a mandatory injunction is asked for on a so-called fresh cause of action,” said the bench.
It pointed out that both the civil suits were filed by the seller and his family for the same relief.
“The second suit is a suit between the same parties on the same cause of action as the earlier suit, which was withdrawn by the plaintiff as he did not intend to pursue the suit. The second suit is therefore directly hit by Order 23 Rule 4 of the Code of Civil Procedure,” held the bench.
The top court allowed the appeal filed by the purchasers of the land and let them go ahead with the execution proceedings, while quashing the High Court’s order.
A bench of Justices Rohinton F Nariman and Indu Malhotra was emphatic that a petition is to be read in full and a mere change in one part of it to achieve the same end cannot be permitted.
“It is a well settled principle that the plaint has to be read as a whole, and a change in the prayer as a piece of window dressing will not affect what is the real cause of action in a suit,” maintained the bench.
The top court noted that the Code of Civil Procedure imposed limitations on filing different suits with a same cause of action and thus duplicity of proceedings was impermissible.
The case related to execution of four sale deeds between two parties. In 2008, the seller of the plots disputed the sale deeds by filing a civil suit in 2008. In 2015, the civil suit was withdrawn. But in 2016, another civil suit was filed against the same sale deeds.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court said that there appears to be a fresh cause of action because an injunction was being sought against the buyers, who were threatening the seller’s family of forcefully starting the construction work on the piece of land.
The apex court, however, set aside the High Court’s view. “The window dressing of this suit cannot be missed – that now a mandatory injunction is asked for on a so-called fresh cause of action,” said the bench.
It pointed out that both the civil suits were filed by the seller and his family for the same relief.
“The second suit is a suit between the same parties on the same cause of action as the earlier suit, which was withdrawn by the plaintiff as he did not intend to pursue the suit. The second suit is therefore directly hit by Order 23 Rule 4 of the Code of Civil Procedure,” held the bench.
The top court allowed the appeal filed by the purchasers of the land and let them go ahead with the execution proceedings, while quashing the High Court’s order.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter Soar the Temperature High With This Photo; See Pic
- Tanushree's Allegations Have Been Borne With Intent to Attract Publicity: Vivek Agnihotri
- Boeing Has Outlined Its Vision For Space Aircraft And Aerospace Traffic Management Systems
- Android 9 Pie And iOS 12 Are Both Struggling, But For Very Different Reasons
- Taylor Swift is Performing at an Awards Show After 3 Years And No One is Ready For it
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...