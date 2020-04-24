Window for Buying Vegetables and Groceries Curtailed in Ghaziabad

The shops selling essentials like vegetables and groceries in Ghaziabad, which were allowed to remain open till 9 pm, have been instructed to close by evening, an official said.

Vegetable and fruit vendors will be allowed to function till 2 pm while grocery stores will remain open till 4 pm to avoid crowding, district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

The administration has not revised the timings of milk booths and medical stores and these would remain open as usual, he said.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani, 3244 vehicles were challaned and seven seized in the district for defying lockdown norms in the last three days. Around Rs 86,000 fine was recovered from the errant drivers, he added.

