Another Sonic Boom in Bengaluru? Loud Bang Rattles Windows and Residents

Once again, scores of Bengaluru residents across the city reported hearing a loud boom-like sound at around 12:20 pm on Friday. The sound left windows rattling for a few seconds as users on Twitter wondered if it was another sonic boom.

The city had witnessed a similar incident last year in May following which the defence department said was a sonic boom caused by a test flight.

Karnataka | A loud sound heard in many parts of Bengaluru around 1215 hours today, details awaited— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2021

The Indian Air Force test flight took off from the Bengaluru airport and flew in the allotted airspace well outside city limits, the Defence Ministry tweeted. “… The sonic boom was probably heard while the aircraft was decelerating from supersonic to subsonic speed between 36,000 and 40000 feet altitude," it said.

