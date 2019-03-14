English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wing Commander Abhinandan to Go on Sick Leave as Debriefing Ends: Report
A medical review board in the near future will assess the medical fitness of Wing Commander Varthaman and decide on when he can resume his operations as a fighter pilot.
IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.(Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The debriefing of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has been completed by the Indian Air Force and other agencies on Thursday, news agency ANI quoted a source as saying.
According to sources in the Air Force, the wing commander will be going on sick leave for a week now.
A medical review board in the near future will assess the medical fitness of Wing Commander Varthaman and decide on when he can resume his operations as a fighter pilot.
The MRI scan of Commander Abhinandan was conducted on March 3 and the doctors had not found any bugs inside his body. The scan had however revealed that Abhinandan has suffered an injury in his lower spine which could have happened due to his ejection from MiG-21, which was hit by a Pakistani fighter jet during a fierce aerial dogfight on February 27.
The 35-year-old pilot was captured by Pakistani forces on February 27 after aerial combat between the Indian Air Force and the Pakistani Air Force and was released by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 1 as a 'gesture of peace'.
Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot, deep inside Pakistan.
Pakistan retaliated by attempting to target Indian military installations. However, the IAF thwarted their plans. The Indian strike on the JeM camp came 12 days after the terror outfit claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.
According to sources in the Air Force, the wing commander will be going on sick leave for a week now.
IAF Sources: The debriefing of Wing Commander #AbhinandanVarthaman has been completed by the Indian Air Force and other agencies. Now the officer would be going on sick leave for a few weeks on the advice of doctors of Army’s Research and Referral Hospital pic.twitter.com/pkfLVENPEk— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019
A medical review board in the near future will assess the medical fitness of Wing Commander Varthaman and decide on when he can resume his operations as a fighter pilot.
IAF Sources: A medical review board in the near future will assess the medical fitness of Wing Commander #AbhinandanVarthaman and decide on when can he resume his operations as a fighter pilot. https://t.co/B4DAZR4jhY— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019
The MRI scan of Commander Abhinandan was conducted on March 3 and the doctors had not found any bugs inside his body. The scan had however revealed that Abhinandan has suffered an injury in his lower spine which could have happened due to his ejection from MiG-21, which was hit by a Pakistani fighter jet during a fierce aerial dogfight on February 27.
The 35-year-old pilot was captured by Pakistani forces on February 27 after aerial combat between the Indian Air Force and the Pakistani Air Force and was released by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 1 as a 'gesture of peace'.
Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot, deep inside Pakistan.
Pakistan retaliated by attempting to target Indian military installations. However, the IAF thwarted their plans. The Indian strike on the JeM camp came 12 days after the terror outfit claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Live TV
Recommended For You
- China Continues to Block Attempts to Declare Masood Azhar as Global Terrorist
- Kids Around the World Are Bunking School This Friday for Largest Ever Protest on Climate Change
- WhatsApp Reverse Image Search: Is The Feature to Tackle Fake News Ahead of 2019 Elections
- Boycott Chinese Products, But Please Leave My Noodles Alone
- Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Coupe Launched in India at Rs 75 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results