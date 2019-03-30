English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Winston Churchill's Policies Caused the 1943 Bengal Famine, Says New Study
The study found that five out of six famines were largely caused by droughts, but in 1943, at the height of the Bengal famine, rain levels were above average.
File photo from the Bengal Famine (Twitter)
Loading...
A study has found that Winston Churchill's policies caused the great Bengal famine of 1943 that claimed more than 3 million Indian lives.
According to the new study, which was conducted by researchers in India and the United States, soil analysis of the famine-affected region exposed a fresh origin theory of the disaster, news organisation CNN reported.
The report states that the 1943 Bengal famine was the only famine in modern Indian history not to occur as a result of a serious drought.
"This was a unique famine, caused by policy failure instead of any drought," Vimal Mishra, the lead researcher and an associate professor at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar, told CNN.
Adopting the need to gather a fresh perspective, the researchers used weather data to measure the amount of moisture in the soil between 1870 and 1943 – a period that saw six major famines in the subcontinent.
For Mishra and his team, the fact that there have been no famines since Independence was the starting point. "We started our research thinking the famines would have been caused by drought due to factors such as lack of irrigation," Mishra said.
The study, now published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, found that five out six famines were largely caused by droughts, but in 1943, at the height of the Bengal famine, rain levels were above average.
"The Bengal famine of 1943 was completely because of policy failure," Mishra said.
He added that policy lapses such as prioritizing distribution of vital supplies to the military, stopping rice imports and sheer ignorance to a humanitarian crisis famine were among the factors that led to the magnitude of the tragedy.
Policy as an effective stimulant to famines was one of the main findings of the study. Mishra said comprehensively examining previous famines suggested that "the 1873-74 famine, where about 25 million people were affected, mortality was almost negligible."
According to Mishra, the low mortality was due to food imports from Myanmar and relief aid provided by the British government.
Furthermore, the British government also criticized its own people who imported and distributed food and relief money and thus saved a lot of lives, he said. Upon knowledge, these policies were dropped and millions more died.
According to the new study, which was conducted by researchers in India and the United States, soil analysis of the famine-affected region exposed a fresh origin theory of the disaster, news organisation CNN reported.
The report states that the 1943 Bengal famine was the only famine in modern Indian history not to occur as a result of a serious drought.
"This was a unique famine, caused by policy failure instead of any drought," Vimal Mishra, the lead researcher and an associate professor at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar, told CNN.
Adopting the need to gather a fresh perspective, the researchers used weather data to measure the amount of moisture in the soil between 1870 and 1943 – a period that saw six major famines in the subcontinent.
For Mishra and his team, the fact that there have been no famines since Independence was the starting point. "We started our research thinking the famines would have been caused by drought due to factors such as lack of irrigation," Mishra said.
The study, now published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, found that five out six famines were largely caused by droughts, but in 1943, at the height of the Bengal famine, rain levels were above average.
"The Bengal famine of 1943 was completely because of policy failure," Mishra said.
He added that policy lapses such as prioritizing distribution of vital supplies to the military, stopping rice imports and sheer ignorance to a humanitarian crisis famine were among the factors that led to the magnitude of the tragedy.
Policy as an effective stimulant to famines was one of the main findings of the study. Mishra said comprehensively examining previous famines suggested that "the 1873-74 famine, where about 25 million people were affected, mortality was almost negligible."
According to Mishra, the low mortality was due to food imports from Myanmar and relief aid provided by the British government.
Furthermore, the British government also criticized its own people who imported and distributed food and relief money and thus saved a lot of lives, he said. Upon knowledge, these policies were dropped and millions more died.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Star Chris 'Captain America' Evans Reveals Batman Was His Childhood Favourite Superhero
- Not Going to Look Back at My Career and Think About Missed Hundreds: Maxwell
- Mission Shakti May Have Created 6500 Pieces of Space Debris According to Simulation
- Juhi Parmar Reveals Her Near-Death Experience On Holi in an Emotional Instagram Post
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update Beta: New Weapons, Updated Zombie Mode, Friendly Spectate And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results