Winter Causing Dry Skin? Here're Some Simple Tips to Follow

While the winter season saves us from the terrible heat, it exposes our skin to the harsh climate. As you enjoy a hot cup of coffee or tea to beat the chilly winds, you tend to forget that your skin needs nourishment too.

Dryness and itchiness during winter can wreak havoc on your skin, robbing it of moisture. And while you must be keen on taking hot showers, a steamy bath can strip your skin of natural oils, making it dry and scaly.

Luckily, there are various simple methods to treat the underlying causes of dry skin and retain moisture and suppleness throughout the winter season. Here are some useful winter care tips for your skin that you can follow to enjoy the winter season at its best.

Look for humidifiers:

The cold winter months bring in a much-irritable dose of dryness, making our skin harsh, or causing cracked lips. The atmosphere around us also turns dry, making it quite uncomfortable. In such a situation, you can buy a humidifier. Humidifiers tend to retain the humidity level in the room to keep the air around you fresh.

Moisturizer is a must:

After taking a bath or heading outside for work, do not forget to apply moisture to your face and body. The key to maintaining healthy skin in winter is to choose the correct moisturizer according to your skin type. You can consult a dermatologist and opt for the perfect moisturizer that will keep your skin hydrated and not cause dryness.

No alternative to lukewarm water

Avoid bathing, washing hands, or clothes in hot, steamy waters. Although it feels good to dip your hands in hot water or stand under the shower as hot water droplets touch your skin, you are ruining your skin for the worst. Cracks and eczema are the leading adverse effects of over-usage of burning hot water. In such a case, always use lukewarm water to do all your daily chores.

Drink gallons of water

It is wrong to assume that the summer months only require you to drink plenty of water. During winter, you must drink twice the amount of water to prevent dryness. Not only will it leave your skin supple and soft, but staying hydrated will also enable your body to fight infection.

Take special attention to diet:

Besides using over-the-counter products, you also need to eat nutritious dishes to combat the terrible cold from within. Some must-eat foods to include in your diet in winter are soups, cauliflower, broccoli, and vegetables like carrots and turnips. A good and healthy diet is always a better option than trusting chemical

and artificial products.

