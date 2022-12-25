Winter is Here! Delhi Shivers at 5.3 Degree Celsius as Cold Wave Grips North India | Key Points

The cold wave has gripped north India with the minimum temperature of Delhi settling at 5.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The mercury dropped to 3 degrees Celsius in the Ridge area, 4.9 degrees Celsius below normal, making it the coldest place in the capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said spread of dense/very dense fog conditions are likely over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan from December 27.

Minimum temperatures in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and north Rajasthan were recorded in the range of 3-7 degree Celsius.

Here are five top points on the cold wave condition across northern India:

Very dense fog was observed in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, northwest Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, eastern and western Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha during the past 24 hours.

The IMD warned that parts of Punjab, Haryana, and north Rajasthan will see dense to very dense fog during the next 24 hours. But the intensity will gradually reduce and spread thereafter due to likely reduction in moisture in lower tropospheric levels over the region.

Cold wave/severe cold wave conditions are very likely in some parts over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, north Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours.

Dense fog and cold, with both maximum and minimum temperatures dipping, has been predicted for the city on Monday morning with the IMD issuing an ‘Orange’ alert, IANS reported.

At minus 5.8, Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far on Sunday. “With minus 5.8 as the minimum temperature today, Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far. Cold, dry weather with mainly clear sky is expected in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department said.

