This Winter Likely to be Warmer than Normal in Most Parts of Country, Says IMD
In its winter forecast released on Friday, the IMD said the upcoming winter season (December to February) is likely to experience warmer than average minimum temperatures over most parts of the country.
New Delhi: The winter is likely to be warmer than normal this season, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.
In its winter forecast released on Friday, the IMD said, "The upcoming winter season (December to February) is likely to experience warmer than average minimum temperatures over most parts of the country except over northern most parts of India, thus indicating a warmer winter season over the country."
