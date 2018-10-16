English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Winter Session of Parliament Likely to Start in Second Week of December
The winter session assumes significance as an ordinance for the much talked about triple talaq Bill is on the Centre's legislative agenda.
File image of Parliament.
New Delhi: The winter session of Parliament is likely to start from the second week of December, just after the Rajasthan assembly elections on December 7, highly-placed sources said on Tuesday.
The dates of the session will be finalised by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), which is expected to meet in the next fortnight, they said.
The discussions are on to decide the length of the session and it may end in the second week of January, the sources said.
The winter session assumes significance as an ordinance for the much talked about triple talaq Bill is on the Centre's legislative agenda. The bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha. Besides, the ordinance for disbanding the Medical Council of India is also on the list.
In 2017, the winter session was held from December 15 to January 5.
The government is keen on repeating the success of this year's monsoon session, which was one of the most productive sessions of the Lok Sabha in 18 years.
The session, which began from July 18 and ended on August 10, had witnessed a no-trust vote in the Lok Sabha and a floor test in the Rajya Sabha over the election of the deputy chairman.
