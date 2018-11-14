English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Winter Session of Parliament to be Held From December 11 to January 8
The winter session of Parliament usually starts in November. However, it will be the second year in a row when it will begin in December.
File photo of Parliament building. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: The month-long Winter Session of Parliament is set to commence from December 11, the day counting of votes will take place for Assembly elections in five states.
The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) on Tuesday night recommended convening of the Winter Session from December 11 to January 8, official sources said Wednesday. This would be the last full-fledged Parliament session of the Narendra Modi-led government before the next Lok Sabha polls.
The results of the Assembly elections, in which both the ruling BJP and the Congress have high stakes, is bound to cast a shadow on parliamentary proceedings. The results of polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram would be out on December 11.
When contacted Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel confirmed the session dates and added it would have 20 working days. "We seek support and cooperation of all parties for the smooth functioning of Parliament during the session," he said.
The government would push for the passage of the triple talaq bill pending in the Rajya Sabha. It had promulgated an ordinance to make the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence.
The government also wants the Indian Medical Council amendment ordinance and the companies amendment ordinance to be passed as bills in this session.
The Winter Session of Parliament usually starts in November. However, it would be the second year in a row when it would begin in December.The session was delayed this year due to the Assembly elections in five states.
