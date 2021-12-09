Winter Session of UP Assembly from December 15, Governor Anandiben Patel Issues Notification

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to convene the winter session of the legislature from December 15. On Wednesday, UP Governor Anandiben Patel issued a notification in this regard.

This winter session of the UP Assembly which is the last session of the BJP government in the State is expected to be action-packed as the opposition parties will be gearing up to round up the government on several issues.

This proposal was approved under cabinet by-circulation. Keeping the Assembly elections in mind, instead of bringing the full budget for the next financial year, the government will pass the vote on account for four months in this session. Along, it is expected that the second supplementary budget of the current financial year can also be introduced. The important thing is that this is probably the last session of the 17th Assembly. In this, the government can also make many important announcements.

The winter session of the Vidhan Sabha will be power-packed as the opposition parties are also making special preparations regarding the proceedings of this Assembly, which is starting amid election preparations. Samajwadi Party, Congress and BSP are expected to protest against the Yogi Adityanath government on several issues. The opposition parties will be preparing to round up the government regarding inflation and many other issues.

Along with the preparations for the upcoming 2022 Assembly elections, the UP government will be passing a second supplementary budget, which could be aimed at further construction of Jewar Airport and expressway projects.

