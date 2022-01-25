Winter Woes: Indian Railways Cancels Over 920 Trains on January 25, January 26; Here’s How to Check Full List

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Indian Railways has announced the cancellation of over 920 trains on January 25 and January 26 due to operational reasons, foggy weather and cold wave in many part of the country. Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat continue to experience cold condition with India Meteorological Department predicting ‘cold day to severe cold day conditions’ in coming days.

Among those cancelled are trains that operates between Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Assam among others.

On January 25, railways has cancelled 478 trains and changed originating station of 28 trains and short terminated 31 others. Similarly on January 26, at least 443 trains will remain cancelled. Railways has also changed originating station of 20 trains and short terminated 20 others on Republic Day.

The national transporter have urged passengers planning to travel in long-distance trains to check https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of trains.

According to officials, in case you have booked tickets through IRCTC, then you do not need to cancel e-ticket if your train has been cancelled by the railways as the ticket will automatically get cancelled and you will get a refund in your bank account in 3 to 7 days. But if you have booked tickets through PRS counter, you need to to collect by visiting the PRS counter and filling the related form.

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains and Short Terminating trains.

Step 5: To check full list of trains cancelled on January 26, select 26-Jan from the drop down menu.

