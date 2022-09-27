Winter’s Coming, so is Air Pollution in Delhi. Can Paddy Straw Pellets, Biomass Power Plants Bring Breath of Fresh Air?

Winters in Delhi are synonymous with poor air quality. Along with unfavourable meteorological conditions, paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is a major reason behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in the national capital in October and November.

Without a viable alternate solution, farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue before cultivating wheat and potato.

To curb the dangerous after-effects of stubble burning – a major contributor to Delhi’s bad air – the government has in recent years resorted to using the Pusa bio-decomposer on paddy fields. The Pusa bio-decomposer developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) (known as Pusa institute) is a microbial solution that can turn paddy straw into manure in 15-20 days.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on September 20 that the Delhi government will spray the bio-decomposer free of cost on 5,000 acres of basmati and non-basmati paddy fields this year. In 2021, a third-party audit conducted to ascertain the impact of the microbial solution in Delhi showed that it was 95 per cent effective, following which Kejriwal had requested the Centre to distribute it for free in neighbouring states.

However, the decomposer does not come without problems. Apart from the general apprehensions about the decomposer capsules’ impact on soil fertility and crop yield, some farmers suggested that the capsules simply did not work on their fields. “Maybe the capsule requires certain moisture, temperature, and soil conditions to successfully decompose stubble. The high moisture content of our fields might not have been conducive,” farmer Jitender Yadav told The Bastion.

What if there’s another solution?

This year, the Aam Aadmi Party-led governments in Punjab and Delhi are working in tandem to battle air pollution woes. The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has formulated a plan to use paddy-based pellets as fuel for the brick kilns instead of coal, based on a study conducted by the board and the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology (PSCST).

This is seen as a win-win situation as the method can cut down paddy stubble and coal, both of which are highly polluting. According to the PPCB’s policy, 20 per cent of the coal will be replaced by paddy straw-based pellets.

Can paddy pellets in place of coal be viable?

Trials conducted during the PSCST study estimated that around 30 to 50 per cent of fuel (presently coal) could be substituted with paddy stubble pellets as fuel for optimal functioning, with the remaining part being coal, a Times Now report said.

Punjab has 2,700 kilns of which around 2100 brick kilns are upgrading to the newly inducted ‘draft zigzag technology’ – installing chimneys that are of zigzag pattern rather than the traditional ones, helping improve the combustion of fuel and heat transfer

As per the Times Now report, around 900 tonnes of coal are needed for a brick kiln taking the estimated coal consumption to nearly 19 lakh tonnes annually.

Even if 20 per cent of the coal is substituted with rice pellets, the consumption of coal in kilns could go down by 3.8 lakh tonnes and bring down the cost by upwards of Rs 95 crore, the report said.

To replace 3.8 lakh tonnes of coal, PSCST says, around 10 lakh tonnes of paddy stubble pellets are needed. This will not be a problem as Punjab produces 40 to 50 lakh tonnes of stubble. Even the transportation and storage of pellets would be far less than that of coal, according to experts.

If implemented correctly, paddy pellets can be a real game-changer.

Two biomass power plants have already implemented this alternative. Malwa Power Private Limited and Dee Development Power Plant – owned by a single owner are producing 14 megawatt (MW) power by using 1.50 lakh tonnes of paddy stubble annually by collecting it from 50,000 acres of land spread across some 60-odd villages, an Indian Express report said.

Located in Mukstar and Abohar, the decade-old plants have a capacity to generate 6 MW and 8 MW of power respectively. The CEO of the Malwa plant, B S Jangra, said, these plants “not only generated power from the straw but also facilitated hundreds of farmers – who have been demanding Rs 3,000 per acre from the government for long so that they can clear the stubble through machines – by clearing the stubble from their fields which otherwise would be burnt. And non-burning of fields is improving their soil health.”

Another plant that converts paddy stubble into electricity is Sukhbir Agro Energy Limited in Ferozepur. “Its capacity is 18 MW per hour and uses 600 tonnes of stubble in a day. In a year, this plant consumes around 2-2.25 lakh tons of stubble,” GM Satish Bedi told news agency ANI in October 2021.

Bedi further suggested that if 24 to 26 such plants are set up in Punjab, a lot of electricity can be generated eliminating environmental problems, including stubble burning.

