Wipro GE Healthcare, IISc Set Up Healthcare Collaborative Lab In Bengaluru

Bangaluru: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Wipro GE Healthcare on Thursday announced the inauguration of a collaborative lab in the space of artificial intelligence in healthcare. “Wipro GE Healthcare – Computational and Data Sciences Collaborative Laboratory of Artificial Intelligence in Medical and Healthcare Imaging’ is located at the Department of Computational and Data Sciences (CDS) of IISc here.

It will work on the next level of healthcare diagnostics with deep learning technology, artificial intelligence and digital interfaces, to provide sophisticated diagnostic and medical image reconstruction techniques and protocols for faster and better imaging, Wipro GE Healthcare said in a statement. “To start with, this facility will work with over 50 students and three faculty members of IISc”, it said.

The thrust of this laboratory would be to work closely with clinicians as well as Wipro GE Healthcare to integrate these computational models into clinical workflows to help doctors improve patient outcomes, the statement said. Some of the use cases that the collaboration will explore are: light-weight deep learning models for classification and segmentation of COVID-19 lesions in lung ultrasound and CT images; and deep learning models for improving as well as classifying spectral domain optical coherence tomography images in ophthalmology, it was stated.

Chief Technology Officer, GE Healthcare, South Asia, Dileep Mangsuli,said the lab would help bring to market digital solutions which will get integrated into the company’s ‘Edison’ platform and intelligent devices..

