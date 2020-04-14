'Wish You Best of Health this New Year': PM Modi Hails People for Celebrating Festivals Amid Lockdown
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to those celebrating Baisakhi, Pohela Baishakh, Puthandu, Bohag Bihu, along with Vishu during his national address on Tuesday.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday commended people of the nation for celebrating festivals by staying at home during the lockdown period.
"Baisakhi, Pohela Baishakh, Puthandu, Bohag Bihu, along with Vishu usher in new year in different states. The way people are celebrating festivals by staying at home during this lockdown is commendable. I wish you the best of health this New Year," PM said.
In his address to the nation, Modi announced that based on the suggestions of the state governments and experts, the nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3. Earlier, a 21-day lockdown was imposed in the country which was in effect till today.
He credited the people for their "discipline and sacrifice", adding that because of this the country has been able to withstand the full force of the pandemic.
"I know there have been many difficulties for people stuck away from home, but you have persisted in this fight. I bow to you," he added.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- We've Spent so Much on Apps and Nuclear Stockpiling But Not Done Enough for Healthcare, Says Tisca Chopra
- Quibi’s Shows Will be Available on Your TV Soon; That's Great News For 1.7 Million Users
- First Ever Ultra HD Image of Sun Reveals 500km-Long Plasma Threads in Solar Atmosphere
- 'Sound Check, Lights Check': Omar Abdullah Wonders What PM Modi Would Say in His Speech Tomorrow
- 'A to Z Corona Pathsala': Children of CRPF Personnel Come Up with Unique Covid-19 Classes