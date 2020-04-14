'Wish You Best of Health this New Year': PM Modi Hails People for Celebrating Festivals Amid Lockdown

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday commended people of the nation for celebrating festivals by staying at home during the lockdown period.

"Baisakhi, Pohela Baishakh, Puthandu, Bohag Bihu, along with Vishu usher in new year in different states. The way people are celebrating festivals by staying at home during this lockdown is commendable. I wish you the best of health this New Year," PM said.

In his address to the nation, Modi announced that based on the suggestions of the state governments and experts, the nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3. Earlier, a 21-day lockdown was imposed in the country which was in effect till today.

He credited the people for their "discipline and sacrifice", adding that because of this the country has been able to withstand the full force of the pandemic.

"I know there have been many difficulties for people stuck away from home, but you have persisted in this fight. I bow to you," he added.

