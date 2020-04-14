Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

'Wish You Best of Health this New Year': PM Modi Hails People for Celebrating Festivals Amid Lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to those celebrating Baisakhi, Pohela Baishakh, Puthandu, Bohag Bihu, along with Vishu during his national address on Tuesday.

IANS

Updated:April 14, 2020, 1:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Wish You Best of Health this New Year': PM Modi Hails People for Celebrating Festivals Amid Lockdown
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday commended people of the nation for celebrating festivals by staying at home during the lockdown period.

"Baisakhi, Pohela Baishakh, Puthandu, Bohag Bihu, along with Vishu usher in new year in different states. The way people are celebrating festivals by staying at home during this lockdown is commendable. I wish you the best of health this New Year," PM said.

In his address to the nation, Modi announced that based on the suggestions of the state governments and experts, the nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3. Earlier, a 21-day lockdown was imposed in the country which was in effect till today.

He credited the people for their "discipline and sacrifice", adding that because of this the country has been able to withstand the full force of the pandemic.

"I know there have been many difficulties for people stuck away from home, but you have persisted in this fight. I bow to you," he added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,988

    +940*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,363

    +1011*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,035

    +56*  

  • Total DEATHS

    339

    +15*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,353,959

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,926,305

    +2,457

  • Cured/Discharged

    452,270

     

  • Total DEATHS

    119,732

    +114
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres