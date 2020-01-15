Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Wish You Health and Prosperity...': PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Pongal, Magh Bihu & Makar Sankranti

While Makar Sankranti is a festival in the Hindu calendar which is dedicated to the Sun deity Surya, 'Magh Bihu' is when the annual harvest takes place.

PTI

January 15, 2020, 12:37 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the Belur Math on Sunday.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished the people on the occasion of Pongal, Magh Bihu and Makar Sankranti and hoped the festivals bring with them health and prosperity.

“Magh Bihu signifies hope and prosperity. On this festival, my greetings to everyone, especially my sisters and brothers of Assam. May this special occasion further the spirit of joy in society," the Prime Minister said.

While Makar Sankranti is a festival in the Hindu calendar which is dedicated to the Sun deity Surya, 'Magh Bihu' is when the annual harvest takes place.

"Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous Makar Sankranti full of colours of nature, tradition and culture," he tweeted.

Pongal is a four-day harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God. "Pongal greetings to everyone. May this festival fill everyone's lives with abundant prosperity. May everyone be blessed with good health," Modi said in another tweet.

