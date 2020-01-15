'Wish You Health and Prosperity...': PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Pongal, Magh Bihu & Makar Sankranti
While Makar Sankranti is a festival in the Hindu calendar which is dedicated to the Sun deity Surya, 'Magh Bihu' is when the annual harvest takes place.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the Belur Math on Sunday.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished the people on the occasion of Pongal, Magh Bihu and Makar Sankranti and hoped the festivals bring with them health and prosperity.
“Magh Bihu signifies hope and prosperity. On this festival, my greetings to everyone, especially my sisters and brothers of Assam. May this special occasion further the spirit of joy in society," the Prime Minister said.
प्रकृति, परंपरा और संस्कृति के रंगों से भरे मंगल पर्व मकर संक्रांति की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/F7dUZLzHEO— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2020
Best wishes on the special occasion of Magh Bihu. pic.twitter.com/4nxCZWZ5IK— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2020
Greetings on Pongal! pic.twitter.com/gqDW7HIZ8Y— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2020
"Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous Makar Sankranti full of colours of nature, tradition and culture," he tweeted.
Pongal is a four-day harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God. "Pongal greetings to everyone. May this festival fill everyone's lives with abundant prosperity. May everyone be blessed with good health," Modi said in another tweet.
