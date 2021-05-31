With 1.52L Infections, India Reports Lowest Daily Covid Cases in 50 Days | 10 Points

India reported the lowest daily new coronavirus infections in 50 days with 1,52,734 cases, taking the tally to 2,80,47,534 on Monday, while the active caseload declined to 20,26,092, the Health Ministry said. The toll climbed to 3,29,100 with 3,128 more fatalities, according to the ministry data.

Here are 10 points on the Covid situation at hand:

With 1.52 lakh infections, India on Monday registered the lowest number of Covid-19 cases in 51 days. The death toll also stood below 4k for the fifth consecutive day. India’s total cases now stand at 28,047,534, while total fatalities are at 329,100, according to MoHFW. The positivity rate remained below 10 percent for the sixth straight day. The active cases have reduced to 20,26,092, comprising 7.22 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has improved to 91.60 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,56,92,342,. In the week ending with Sunday, nationwide fatalities dipped by 17%, the first decline in 12 weeks, even as the daily death toll dropped below 3,000 after 34 days. The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,731,815), Karnataka (2,587,827), Kerala (2,514,279), Tamil Nadu (2,068,580), Uttar Pradesh (1,690,060), and Andhra Pradesh (1,685,142). The difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days now stands at -28% while the world average is -17%. Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of India is set to raise production of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to about 90 million doses in June from about 65 million a month now The Resident Doctors Association of the AIIMS on Sunday wrote to Union health minister Harsh Vardhan urging him to implement the gargle lavage method in the detection of Covid-19. A new study has found that Chinese scientists created the virus in a lab in Wuhan, then tried to cover their tracks by reverse-engineering versions of the virus to make it look like it evolved naturally from bats. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,022,118, followed by India, Brazil, France, and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 1,364,626, followed by Brazil (424,161) and Argentina (217,580).

.

