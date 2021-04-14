With 1.84 Lakh Cases, India Becomes Second Country to Record These Many Covid-19 Cases in One Day After US

Amid the onslaught of the second wave of covid-19, India on Wednesday recorded its biggest-ever single-day spike with 184,372 fresh cases with its total covid tally shooting up to 13,873,825 cases.

This is the second-highest number of cases a country has ever registered in one day. The only country to have recorded a higher number of cases in a single day was the US, which had registered 3.09 lakh cases on January 8 of this year.

A total of 1,000 Covid-19 deaths has been recorded for the first time in 178 days.

The worst affected states continue to be Maharashtra with 60,000 new cases, UP with 17.96k cases, 15,000 cases in Chhattisgarh. The recovery rate in 12 states/UTs has been found to be below 90% with the lowest in Chhattisgarh at 75.8%.

India has been witnessing a rapid surge in Covid cases since the beginning of the year. A week back, India recorded the highest daily tally of Covid-19 cases, witnessing a rise of 1,03,844 new cases in a single day. The day’s tally broke the previous high of 97,894, which was recorded on September 16 last year.

Continuing the upward trend, India on April 10 had recorded 1,45,384 fresh cases. On April 12, the cases were at 1,68,912 cases which witnessed a dip by 4.25 percent with 1,61,736 fresh cases on April 13.

Notably, this is the fifth time since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 that India’s 24-hour tally crossed the 1 lakh mark. India is the second country after the US to cross the grim landmark.

Around March 14, India had recorded roughly 25,320 covid-19 cases. As per reports by Hindu, until March, only twice had cases crossed 20,000 in January.

As the current figures indicate, India has come to occupy the position of the 2nd worst-hit nation in terms of total Covid-19 cases and 3rd-worst-hit country in terms of active cases.

