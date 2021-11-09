India logged 10,126 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 266 days, while the active cases dipped to 1,40,638, the lowest in 263 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. With the fresh cases, the country’s total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 3,43,77,113.

The death toll climbed to 4,61,389 with 332 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 32 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 135 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.41 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.25 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said. A decrease of 2,188 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.93 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for last 36 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.25 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 46 days, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,37,75,086, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 109.08 crore.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. The 332 new fatalities include 262 from Kerala and 15 from Maharashtra.Kerala has been reconciling Covid deaths since the past few days.

A total of 4,61,389 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,40,403 from Maharashtra, 38,118 from Karnataka, 36,226 from Tamil Nadu, 33,978 from Kerala, 25,091 from Delhi, 22,903 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,240 from West Bengal. The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

