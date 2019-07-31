With 1,048 Mandaps and 4,000 Priests, Here's KCR's Ambitious Yagna Plan For Next Month

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao will next month perform a massive yagna at Yadadri Bhuvanigiri district, where a multi-crore Hindu temple is being built by the state government and is in the final stage of completion.

The yagna, known as ‘Maha Sudarshan Yagam’, will be performed with 1,048 yagna kundals over a 100-acre area. Thousands of ruthviks have been called in to perform the rituals. They will be assisted by an additional 3000 priests. According to a statement from the chief minister’s office, KCR had met seer Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami to discuss the arrangements for the grand ceremony.

“The decision was taken between the two,” the statement confirmed. All Central Ministers, chief ministers of all states, Governors will be invited for the yagna. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to be on the invitee list, a source said.

“There is a high possibility that the invitation could go to the PM,” the source added. The details about the date and time of the yagna are yet to be mentioned.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders have been fuming over the "mix of religion and governance".

“BJP is never against religious beliefs. But, this is an abuse of power. Misusing public exchequer and taxpayers’ money for this. We have a very simple and pointed question- why mix religious and governance. What business does the government have to conduct such massive religious events,” Telangana BJP Spokesperson Krishnasagar Rao told News18. ​

News of this Maha Yagna has drawn the ire of netizens. The Chief Minister is under scanners as questions wage over the costs involved for the mega ritual with several calling it an unnecessary splurge. “His personal religious beliefs are fine, but if he is using the government’s money for it- then it is not okay. He needs to prioritize where these hundreds of crores should be spent. “ a Twitter user alleged.

This is not the first time KCR has attracted criticism for his mega religious activities and strong-held religious beliefs. In January, he performed a massive five-day 'Maha Rudra Sahitha Sahasra Chandi Yagam' at his farmhouse in Siddipet district.

Ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections in December last year, KCR performed two ‘homams’ at his farmhouse.

Vaishnavite seers from around the country and also the pontiffs from Badrinath, Srirangam, Jagannath and Tirupati will be invited for KCR’s latest yagna. “It was also discussed to make arrangements for lakhs of devotees to participate in the yagna,” according to the statement released on late Tuesday.