With 125 New Cases, Tally of Covid-19 Patients in UP Reaches 974; 14 Deaths So Far

Agra has reported five deaths, two each from Meerut and Moradabad, and one each from Basti, Varanasi, Bulandshehar, Kanpur and Lucknow.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:April 18, 2020, 9:02 PM IST
With 125 New Cases, Tally of Covid-19 Patients in UP Reaches 974; 14 Deaths So Far
Lucknow: With a sudden surge in COVID-19 positive cases in Uttar Pradesh, the state's tally on Saturday touched 974. Overall, 125 new positive cases were reported in UP of which 56 were from Lucknow and 27 from Agra. A total of 108 patients have recovered and been discharged while 14 deaths have been reported so far.

Agra has reported five deaths, two each from Meerut and Moradabad, and one each from Basti, Varanasi, Bulandshehar, Kanpur and Lucknow.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi on Saturday said several districts, including Pilibhit, Maharajganj and Hathras, are becoming free of the virus. "Now Shahjahanpur is also on the verge of becoming coronavirus-free. Bareilly and Prayagraj have also become coronavirus-free,” he said.

“The growth rate of coronavirus is comparatively low in Uttar Pradesh in comparison to other states, it is a good sign," said Awasthi.

He said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered providing compensation of Rs 1,000 to destitute people who were left out, also requesting authorities not to deduct salaries of temporary staff.

Meanwhile, one of the most advanced machines for carrying out coronavirus tests will soon be installed at King George Medical University at Lucknow, with the ability to test 1,200 samples at a time.

