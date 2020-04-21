With 1337 Covid-19 Patients, Uttar Pradesh to Soon Employ Plasma Therapy

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the state will soon start plasma therapy for treating coronavirus as the early results were encouraging enough.

The Chief Minister has asked health department officials to work towards early introduction of Plasma Therapy in the state, informed Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi during a press briefing in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Speaking to media on 21st April 2020 in Lucknow, ACS (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, “At the moment work on Plasma Therapy is going on at two places, while King George’s Medical College, Lucknow too has started work on Plasma Therapy. The Chief Minister took a key meeting and reviewed situation in hotspots.

"CM Yogi has instructed to ensure oxygen and ventilators in all Level-1, Level-2, and Level-3 COVID care hospitals. The Chief Minister today again appealed to the people to strictly follow the lockdown.”

“Emergency services in some hospitals were not functional for several days due to coronavirus spread, but these services have now been started in many government hospitals. Chief Minister Yogi asked people to use the emergency services in the hospitals identified by the health department.

"The CM has specifically asked the police, medical professionals and other healthcare workers to be vigilant and protect themselves from the infection. He has given instructions that PPEs, masks and sanitizers should be made available in all hospitals as per the standard,” added Awasthi.

Speaking on the upcoming holy month of Ramzan, he informed that the CM has given special instructions to the officials to ensure doorstep delivery of essential items during Ramzan and also the CM appealed to the people to observe Sehri and Roza Iftar at home.

Giving details and update on the Corona Virus spread in the state, Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), Amit Mohan Prasad said, “Around 1478 teams carried out Corona surveillance and survey work on Monday. More than 23000 teams have participated in the fight against Corona.

"Till date 1242 people are in isolation, while 10,800 people are in quarantine. On Monday, 3039 samples were sent, out of which 2800 samples have been tested.”

As per the latest data by UP Health Department 137 new COVID19 positive cases were reported on Tuesday taking the tally from Uttar Pradesh to 1337 patients. Till date 37933 patients have been tested in the state out of which 36378 people have tested negative while reports of 218 are still awaited.

A total of 21 deaths have also been reported from the state including one each from Basti, Varanasi, Bulandshehar, Kanpur, Lucknow, Firozabad and Aligarh while three deaths have been reported from Meerut, five from Moradabad and six from Agra.

