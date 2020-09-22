With 1,498 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Punjab's Infection Tally Crosses One Lakh-mark

Chandigarh: Punjab’s COVID-19 tally crossed the one lakh-mark on Tuesday with 1,498 new cases, while 66 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,926, according to a medical bulletin. Eleven deaths were reported from Jalandhar, nine each from Ludhiana, Amritsar and Patiala, six from Gurdaspur and three each from Bathinda, Ferozepur and Rupnagar.

Two deaths each were reported from Moga and Mohali, and one each from Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Mansa, Muktsar, Pathankot, Sangrur and Tarn Taran, the bulletin said. With the 1,498 fresh cases, the COVID-19 count reached 1,01,341 in the state, as per the medical bulletin.

Among places which reported new cases are Amritsar (257), Mohali (227), Patiala (127), Ludhiana (115), Gurdaspur (93) and Kapurthala (92). There are 21,288 active cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,718 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons in the state to 77,127. Sixty-five critical patients are on ventilator support, while 565 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 16,27,821 samples have been collected for testing in the state so far, it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor