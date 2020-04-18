Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

With 15 Fresh Cases, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's Hometown Patiala Becomes New Covid-19 Hotspot

The sharp rise in the number of cases in Patiala happened after a bookseller from the city’s old Kitabanwala Bazaar tested positive on Friday.

Anuradha Shukla | News18

Updated:April 18, 2020, 9:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coronavirus Test
Representative image. (Reuters)

Chandgarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s hometown Patiala may have become the new hotspot of coronavirus in the state with 15 news cases being reported on Saturday.

While Mohali has seen the most number of confirmed cases (57), so far, followed by Jalandhar (41) in Jalandhar, Patiala is in the third spot with 26 patients. Pathankot is next in line with 24 COVID-19 patients.

The sharp rise in the number of cases in Patiala happened after a bookseller from the city’s old Kitabanwala Bazaar tested positive on Friday.

Several buyers, including parents who came to buy books for their children for the new session, and the man’s relatives were requested to get themselves screened. Among them, nine contacts tested positive on Saturday.

The man had reportedly sold books and stationery to hundreds of parents for the new academic session, besides supplied books to a prominent school in the city and several others in nearby towns.

Six contacts of a 60-year-old patient from Rajpura also tested positive on Saturday, adding to the spike in the number of cases.

Patiala Civil Surgeon Harish Malhotra said 237 teams of the health department conducted surveys on 23,975 homes and screened 96,596 people, adding the screening will continue for next two-three days.

“There are a total of 26 cases. Samples of 16 contacts of a 60-year-old woman from Rajpura town were tested, of which six were positive. Nine contacts of a bookseller from Patiala tested positive. The area has been contained and the families have been isolated. Parents who had bought books from the infected bookseller were requested by Deputy Commissioner Kumar Amit to come forward for screening and 68 families contacted the control room. Of these, 28 families are fine,” Malhotra said.

The administration had earlier banned langars from being organised in the district after an organiser tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, a police officer died of COVID-19 infection in Ludhiana on Saturday, taking the number of fatalities to 16 as 23 new cases surfaced in the state, an official said.

The state's coronavirus count now stands at 234, of which 187 are active cases, according to a medical bulletin.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    12,289

    +673*  

  • Total Confirmed

    14,792

    +957*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,015

    +248*  

  • Total DEATHS

    488

    +36*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 18 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,530,643

    +66,353*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,256,844

    +97,394*

  • Cured/Discharged

    571,851

    +22,259*  

  • Total DEATHS

    154,350

    +8,782*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres