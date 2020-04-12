Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

With 15 New COVID-19 Cases, Andhra Pradesh Sees 66% Rise in One Week as Tally Reaches 420

On Sunday evening, Guntur district reported the highest number of 11 coronavirus cases in the state. 4 cases were reported from Nellore, and 2 cases were reported from Kurnool, while Chittoor and Kadapa districts reported 1 case each.

IANS

Updated:April 12, 2020, 11:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
With 15 New COVID-19 Cases, Andhra Pradesh Sees 66% Rise in One Week as Tally Reaches 420
Medics examine patients for COVID 19 during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the disease, in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

Amaravati: With 15 fresh cases reported by Sunday evening, Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally reached 420 on day 19 of the national lockdown. The state nodal officer said that the findings are obtained from results of tests conducted between 9 pm on Saturday and 6 pm on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, Guntur district reported the highest number of 11 coronavirus cases in the state. 4 cases were reported from Nellore, and 2 cases were reported from Kurnool, while Chittoor and Kadapa districts reported 1 case each.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 7, with one more death reported on Sunday. The state nodal officer reported that a 52-year-old male patient had died in Guntur district, on April 10.

With 12 persons reported to be cured and discharged from hospitals, the number of persons being treated for COVID-19 in the state is currently 401.

A comparison of this weekend's tally with the data from last week indicate that Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a 66 per cent rise in COVID-19 cases during the week. On Sunday, April 5, the state's overall tally stood at 252 cases, whereas the tally on Sunday, April 12 stands at 420.

The majority of cases detected in the state have been connected to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place from March 15-17, in Delhi. A review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Sunday morning, noted that of the 417 positive cases detected by 9 am on Sunday, 199 are related to people who had returned from the Delhi event, while an additional 161 positive cases are contacts of the Delhi returnees.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,409

    +775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    8,447

    +918*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    764

    +112*  

  • Total DEATHS

    273

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 12 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,298,234

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,831,130

    +51,387

  • Cured/Discharged

    419,883

     

  • Total DEATHS

    113,013

    +4,234
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres