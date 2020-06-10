With 17 Fatalities, Covid-19 Death Toll Climbs to 432 in Bengal; 343 Fresh Cases

Seventeen COVID-19 patients died in West Bengal on Wednesday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 432 in the state, the health department said in a bulletin.

Thirteen of the fresh deaths were due to comorbidities, where coronavirus was incidental, it said, adding that the state has witnessed 288 such deaths so far.

The state also reported 343 fresh coronavirus cases during the day, including 110 from Kolkata, the bulletin said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal stands at 9,328 now, including 5,117 active ones.

A total of 2,97,419 samples have so far been tested for the disease in the state.