INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

With 17 Fatalities, Covid-19 Death Toll Climbs to 432 in Bengal; 343 Fresh Cases

Municipal workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant in a residential area to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease, in Kolkata. (Reuters)

Municipal workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant in a residential area to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease, in Kolkata. (Reuters)

Thirteen of the fresh deaths were due to comorbidities, where coronavirus was incidental, it said, adding that the state has witnessed 288 such deaths so far.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 10, 2020, 9:01 PM IST
Share this:

Seventeen COVID-19 patients died in West Bengal on Wednesday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 432 in the state, the health department said in a bulletin.

Thirteen of the fresh deaths were due to comorbidities, where coronavirus was incidental, it said, adding that the state has witnessed 288 such deaths so far.

The state also reported 343 fresh coronavirus cases during the day, including 110 from Kolkata, the bulletin said.

india-data-0610

The number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal stands at 9,328 now, including 5,117 active ones.

A total of 2,97,419 samples have so far been tested for the disease in the state.


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading