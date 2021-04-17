With 1,859 Cases Per Million, Nasik Catapults to Become Worst-Hit City Amid Covid Crisis

As India continues to witness a sharp rise in Covid cases with every passing day, a report by TOI claims that the four cities registering the highest number of infections per million population all belong to Maharashtra with Nasik being the worst hit of them all.

As per reports, Nasik has been found to have registered the highest number of cases per million population over the last month followed by Nagpur, Pune, and Mumbai.

The other cities to have featured in the list of most affected by Covid-19 cases are Delhi are Lucknow, Bangalore, Bhopal and Indore, and Patna. Mumbai which logged in almost 3.7 lakh cases between March 16 to April 15 in absolute numbers seems to be in a tough spot with Delhi following suit.

However, calculating the number of cases per million might be a more efficient method of comparing the covid situation as absolute numbers may project a misleading picture taking into account the population size of a city, reported TOI.

For example, a finding showed that Mumbai and Delhi with populations of over 20 million registered a single day hike of 19,400 and 14,300 cases in the past one month, while Lucknow with a much lesser population size registered 4,500 cases on April 15.

While Lucknow’s covid count was lesser than Mumbai and Delhi in the past month, when pitted against their population sizes, the situation in Lucknow was found to be far more alarming than Mumbai or Delhi.

Furthermore, a study conducted by TOI to track the number of Covid cases over the last month in the country’s 30 most populous urban localities found that almost all of the 30 cities are witnessing a surge in covid cases. However, fewer Covid cases were reported in Mumbai, Nasik, and Pune in the last few days which might be indicating that the cities have reached their peak.

Maharashtra and Delhi reported their biggest-ever single-day surge in Covid cases on Friday. While Delhi reported 19,486 Covid cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra logged in 63,729 infections. Night Curfews have been imposed in both the metro cities to curb the spread. At a review meeting held on Friday, PM Modi suggested that the production of medical oxygen should be scaled up while India continues to reel under the second wave of crisis.

