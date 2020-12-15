With 22,065 Covid-19 Cases, India Records Lowest Daily Figure in Over 5 Months; Caseload Rises to Over 99L

India's daily COVID-19 case count fell below 23,000 after a little over five months, while the national recovery rate stood at over 95 per cent, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. The coronavirus caseload mounted to 99,06,165 with 22,065 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,43,709 with 354 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94,22,636 pushing the national recovery rate to95.12 per cent, while the COVID-19casefatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent. The active COVID-19 caseload remained below four lakh for the eighth consecutive day on Tuesday.

There are 3,39,820 active coronavirus infections in the country which constitute 3.43per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16; 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; and 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,55,60,655 samples have been tested up to December 14, of which 9,93,665 were conducted on Monday. The 354 new fatalities include 60 each from Delhi and Maharashtra, 43 from West Bengal, 24from Kerala and 21 from Punjab.

Total 1,43,709 deaths reported so far in the country include 48,269from Maharashtra, 11,954fromKarnataka, 11,909from Tamil Nadu, 10,074fromDelhi,9,100from West Bengal, 8,083from Uttar Pradesh, 7,059fromAndhra Pradesh, and 5,098 from Punjab. The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.