With 33.7% of Total Deaths, September Records Highest Number of Covid-19 Fatalities

With 33.7% of the total casualties, September has reported the maximum number of deaths due to Covid-19 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Out of a total of 98,628 fatalities, as many as 33,255 were reported in September alone.

On Wednesday, the country recorded 1,173 fresh deaths and active Covid-19 cases, too, rose after a steady decline for two straight days.

India's Covid-19 tally crossed 63-lakh mark with a spike of 86,821 new cases and 1,181 deaths reported in last 24 hours. The total case tally stood at 63,12,585, including 9,40,705 active cases, 52,73,202 cured/discharged/migrated and 98,678 death, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The death count in September crossed that of August’s, which was 28,859. While 19,122 deaths were reported in July and 11,988 in June. In May, the fatalities stood at 4,267.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday said that a total of 7,56,19,781 samples tested up to September 30, for Covid-19. Of these, 14,23,052 samples were tested.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus has surpassed 33.8 million, while the deaths have increased to nearly 10,12,900, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Thursday, the total number of cases stood at 3,38,74,283 and the fatalities rose to 10,12,894. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 72,29,723 and 2,06,905, respectively. India comes in the second place in terms of cases at 62,25,763, while the country's death toll soared to 97,497.