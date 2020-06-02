With 369 New Coronavirus Cases, Uttar Pradesh Tally Reaches 8,729

Lucknow: The COVID-19 positive cases continue to surge in Uttar Pradesh with a whopping 369 new ones reported on Tuesday; the tally for positive patients from UP reached 8,729. Till date 5,176 people have recovered and discharged while 3,324 are active cases, while 229 have died in the state.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district reported 42 new cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 526. Till date 289 people have been discharged here while 230 cases are still active and seven have died. The district administration has restricted movement from Delhi and only those associated with essential services are allowed to cross the border.

UP Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said the state's recovery rate is at 59.71 percent and a maximum of 8,642 sample tests were conducted on Monday.





"Increasing testing capacity, one Trunet machine is being made available in every district. 20 Trunet machines have been made available in 20 districts so far. Today, 21 more Trunet machines have come via the state plane, which will be installed in 21 more districts tomorrow," he said. "In other districts also, machines will be available in two to three days. There were 989 pool tests conducted yesterday, of which 847 pools were of 5 samples each and 11 pools were of 10 samples each.”

Prasad said ASHA workers are contacting the workers at their doorsteps and testing their symptoms, based on which the samples are being collected and tested as per the requirement. "11,47,872 workers have been contacted by ASHA workers at their homes so far, out of which 1,027 people have Corona-like symptoms. People are being called from the control room after the Aarogya Setu Alert is generated. So far, a total of 49,823 people have been called and information has been received about their health. Till now, 3,97,54,181 people from 78,27,404 households were surveyed by 1,00659 surveillance teams.”