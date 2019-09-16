With '370' Trio, Surat Baker Plans Grand Celebration for PM Modi’s Birthday With 700-feet-long Cake

Surat: For Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 a Surat-based has come up with an idea to celebrate it differently. The owner of Atul Bakery has announced a grand celebration with a 700-feet long cake weighing whopping 7,000 kgs.

The cake will be cut by 700 ‘honest people’ at Sarsana convention centre. However, the baker has planned to do even more for the prime minister’s birthday and plans to distribute food packets among 12,000 children of 370 schools.

“By distributing food packets in 370 schools of nine tribal districts, we plan to celebrate the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir. We will distribute food which will be full of nutrition, iron and vitamins in tribal areas’’, said Atul Vekariya of the Atul Bakery.

He said that by doing this he aims to do his bit for PM Modi’s goal of malnutrition-free India. Large number of Modi supporters are expected to attend this grand event in Surat on Tuesday.

Apart from this, Vekariya is also planning to make a world record by simultaneously cutting 370 cakes at 370 different places.

“On September 17, we will create a world record by cutting 370 cakes at 370 different places simultaneously to celebrate PM’s birthday,’’ Vekariya said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his birthday in Gujarat and will visit Narmada Dam at Kevadia in Gujarat to welcome Narmda water on Tuesday.

Several events have been planned for PM Modi’s birthday and are hinged around Centre’s move to abrogate J&K’s special status under Article 370.

Earlier, the Ahmedabad District Education department in a circular had asked all the government, grant-in-aid and self-financed secondary and higher secondary schools to arrange a host of programmes on PM Narendra Modi's birthday including debates and lectures around the government's move to abrogate Article 370.

"Under Article 370 and 35 A, the Indian Parliament has taken appreciative and people-oriented step which has received a lot of appreciation from the entire country. The country has received a foremost identity in the world," a report in the Indian Express quoted from the circular.

“September 17 is Prime Minister’s birthday. So on this day, all schools should arrange in the morning assembly session elocution competition, debate competition, group discussion and essay competition along with other competitions by experts so that the students get to understand Article 370 and 35 A,” the Indian Express report quoted the circular.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.