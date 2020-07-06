With 379 New Fatalities, Mumbai's Dharavi Ward Sees Maximum Covid-19 Deaths

The G-North ward, which consists of Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim, has reported the maximum number of Covid-19 fatalities, followed by the K-East ward — comprising Andheri, Jogeshwari and Vile Parle — and L ward (Kurla and Sakinaka), Hindustan Times reported citing a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) report.

The G-N ward has reported 379 fatalities of the 5,156 coronavirus cases recorded till now. Meanwhile, 351 fatalities were reported in the K-E ward. The tally of Covid-19 deaths in L ward, where the number of infections stands at 4,257, is 249. In the last 48 hours, 69 Covid-19 fatalities were reported taking the toll to 4,896. Adding to the woes of health officials, the fatality rate has also increased to 5.8%.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G-N ward told HT that death records are kept by the BMC's epidemiology cell given that they have access to the details of all hospitals. Dighavkar added that they have received the death count tally and are looking at it.

A civic official from Andheri maintained that data pertaining to coronavirus deaths is not shared daily with the local administrative ward.

The least number of deaths were reported in south Mumbai. The A ward — Nariman Point and Churchgate — saw the lowest deaths, tailed by B ward, comprising Bhendi Bazaar, Dongri, Pydhonie and Mohammad Ali Road and C ward consisting Marine Lines, Chandanwadi and Kalbadevi).

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally rose to 2,06,619 after a single-day spike of 6,555. With the death of 151 more patients, the state's fatality count rose to 8,822, according to state officials.

Out of the total number of 151 fatalities reported during the day, 69 were from Mumbai alone, while 20 from Pune, news agency PTI reported. Mumbai reported 1,287 positive cases, which took its case count to 84,524. Its death toll so far was 4,899.