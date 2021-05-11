With 39,305 Cases, Karnataka Reports Highest Infections in Country, Pips Maharashtra to Occupy Top Spot

Karnataka on Monday recorded the highest number of Covid-19 infections in the country pushing Maharashtra at the second spot for the first time since February when the country went under the grip of the second wave.

Karnataka registered 39,305 cases on Monday while Maharashtra recorded its lowest single day Covid tally at 37,236 for the first time in 41 days. Karnataka’s total caseload went up to 19,73,683, while it recorded 596 more deaths.

The fresh surge in Karnataka came as the country’s case count dropped to less than 3.3 lakh, the lowest in two weeks.

Maharashtra, which was the worst Covid-affected states, recorded 37,236 on Monday and 549 deaths. The state was reporting over 50,000 cases on most days since April 9.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 16,747 infections, a decline by about 4,000 cases compared to Sunday. However, the death toll of 374 on a single day remained alarming. The city has so far reported 9,67,640 infections and 8,431 deaths. There were 9,67,640 active cases.

Karnataka’s previous high was 592 deaths reported on May 7. The southern state is the second state after Maharashtra to report 500-plus deaths in a day.

Whereas Maharashtra had reported the highest fatalities on April 28 when it reported 985 fatalities.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has appealed to the people to abide by the strict lockdown-like restrictions in Karnataka from Monday for the next fortnight to contain the spread of coronavirus, which is spreading in the state at an alarming proportion.

“As we begin the 14-day strict restriction to break the chain of infection, I request all citizens to follow the guidelines in letter and spirit. Your cooperation is crucial to contain the spread of the virus. Together we can defeat the pandemic," the Chief Minister tweeted.

In its media bulletin, the department said there were 5,71,006 active cases, while 32,188 people were discharged taking the cumulative discharges to 13,83,285. The decline in cases was reflected in Bengaluru’s COVID tally too, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in Karnataka.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here