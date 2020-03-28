With 5 More Positive Cases in Noida, UP's COVID-19 Count Touches 55; Admin Seeks FIR against Local Firm

Lucknow: With five more people testing positive for COVID-19 from Noida, the total tally for positive patients from Uttar Pradesh stood at 55 on Saturday.

With this, the total number of coronavirus confirmed cases from Noida touched 23. The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Noida has written to police demanding an FIR against a company for violating rules that have been imposed to check the spread of the virus.

The CMO said that with people from other countries coming to Cease Fire Company, the infection has spread in many sectors of the city. The authorities have ordered closure of societies and colonies where the infected patients live for the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, state Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters in Lucknow said more than 60,000 people who have come to the state over the last few days will be under observation for at least 28 days.

“Till now, 55 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state from 13 districts. Of them, 14 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospital. Eight labs in the state are conducting tests for COVID-19, while the ninth will soon start operations in Jhansi district. Test reports of 148 people are awaited. We have kept more than 5000 isolation beds ready and another 15,000 will be functional soon. People can also call on 1076 (CM Helpline) in case they are facing any related issue,” Prasad said.

Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi said more than 70 lakh people were distributed free groceries, while 1.94 crore ration card holders have also received groceries.

“The CM (Yogi Adityanath) has instructed that no one should be left hungry and if anyone needs any kind of help, he should immediately call on the CM Helpline (1076). More than 55,000 village chiefs and more than 11,000 corporators have been contacted to make sure that no one faces any problem during the lockdown,” he said.

“Also with the help of 8,833 grocery stores 16,905 home deliveries of essential items were done in the state, while 1.37 lakh food packets were made through 527 community kitchens. More than 29,000 vehicles were used in the delivery of essential items to various parts of the state,” Awasthi said.

The state has also made all the necessary preparations for releasing about 11,000 prisoners on parole for eight weeks following directives of the Supreme Court. The prisoners who will be released on parole will include 8,500 undertrials and 2,500 convicts who are lodged in various jails of the state.

