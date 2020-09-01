With 5,061 Fresh Covid-19 Positive Cases, Tally in Uttar Pradesh Crosses 2.3 Lakh-mark

With 5,061 fresh cases and 63 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, the total tally in Uttar Pradesh reached 2,30,414 and the death toll mounted to 3,486.

On Monday, another minister in Yogi Adityanath government, Mohsin Raza tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while BJP corporator Veerendra Kumar Jaswani and scribe Neelanshu Shukla succumbed to the infection in the state.

As per official data of the UP Health department 1,72,140 patients have recovered while there were 54,788 active cases in the state. Out of fresh cases, a maximum of 791 were reported from state capital Lucknow, followed by Kanpur City with 251 cases, Prayagraj with 288 cases, Gorakhpur with 374 cases, Varanasi with 210 cases, Moradabad with 160 cases, Ghaziabad with 143 cases and Gautam Buddh Nagar with 126 cases.

“As of now 73,419 patients have completed their home isolation while there were 27,263 people still under home isolation. The recovery rate in the state has improved and the fatality rate has gone down,” said Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad.

As the cases continue to rise unabated, the UP Health Department is all set to conduct the first serological survey in 11 districts of the state from September 4 to ascertain the prevalence of Covid-19 infection. The sero-survey will be conducted across Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Meerut, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Agra, Moradabad, Ghaziabad and Baghpat.

The sero-survey will be conducted with the help of King George Medical University, a training program of health teams will start from today on September 1. As per information 1,080 samples will be taken from a group of people and then in turn they will be sent to KGMU to ascertain the presence of antibodies through the ELISA test.