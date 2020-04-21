With 552 New Cases, Coronavirus Tally in Maharashtra Crosses 5,000

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 552 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the state to 5,218.

Nineteen COVID-19 patients died in the state during the day, taking the death toll to 251, said a health official.

Twelve persons died in Mumbai, three in Pune, two in Thane and one each in Sangli and Pimpri-Chinchwad, he said.

As many as 150 people were discharged after recovery, taking the total number of recovered patients to 722, the official added.

The laboratories in the state have tested 83,111 samples so far, of which 77,638 came out negative and 5,218 positive. Maharashtra, thus, has 4,245 active cases now.

Asked about a large number of people testing positive in a single day, the official said they included several persons who were tested during the last one week but whose reports were received on Tuesday.

"As we have increased number of tests, so new cases are being found. And as a precautionary measure, we need to test the people in the close contact of the person who has already tested positive for coronavirus infection," he said.

As the number of cases in the state crossed the 5,000-mark, Mumbai alone has reported 3,451 cases along with 151 deaths. The Thane division -- which includes Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns -- has reported 4,077 total cases and 169 deaths.

Pune division reported 754 cases and 59 deaths. Nashik division has reported 135 cases and 12 deaths, Kolahpur division 45 cases and two deaths.

In Marathwada region, Aurangabad and Latur divisions have 38 and 12 cases of COVID-19. Three patients have died in Aurangabad division while Latur has not reported any death.

Nagpur division has 82 cases and one death, while Akola has reported 60 cases and three deaths.

Fifteen patients are from outside Maharashtra. Two such patients have died. There are 432 active containment zones in the state.

Over 26.89 lakh people have been surveyed by 6,611 squads across the state. As many as 99,569 people have been put in home quarantine and 7,808 in institutional quarantine, the official said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365