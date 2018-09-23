English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
With 6 Crore Passengers, Delhi Airport Was 16th Busiest in World in 2017: Report
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson in the US maintained its position as the world's busiest airport by handling 10.39 crore passengers in 2017, followed by Beijing with 9.58 crore passengers.
A worker cleans the floor of the revamped Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital has been ranked as the 16th busiest in the world, handling 6.34 crore passengers in 2017, says a report.
The airport is 16th among the world's top 20 busiest aerodromes in terms of passengers handled on an annual basis.
According to Airports Council International (ACI), the airport handled 14 per cent more passengers last year and jumped 6 places from 22nd position in 2016.
India is one of the fastest growing domestic aviation markets in the world.
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson in the US maintained its position as the world's busiest airport by handling 10.39 crore passengers in 2017, followed by Beijing with 9.58 crore passengers, said the World Airport Traffic Report.
Dubai International Airport handled 8.82 crore passengers and stood at third position. Tokyo and Los Angeles made up the top five with 8.54 crore and 8.45 crore passengers, respectively.
ACI is the trade association of the world's airports, currently serving 641 members operating 1,953 airports across 176 countries.
ACI World Director General Angela Gittens said that while strong competitive forces continue to drive innovation and improvements in efficiency and service for passengers, airports face the challenges of meeting the continuing global growth in demand for air services.
Passenger traffic in advanced economies grew 5.2 per cent while in emerging economies it rose 10.3 per cent in 2017.
"It is expected that rising incomes in emerging markets will help propel global traffic to new heights in the coming decades as new aviation hubs begin to overtake the more mature markets of Western Europe and North America," ACI said in a release.
Sizeable population bases and rapid rises in incomes in emerging markets are the main economic engines driving air transportation demand, it added.
The airport is 16th among the world's top 20 busiest aerodromes in terms of passengers handled on an annual basis.
According to Airports Council International (ACI), the airport handled 14 per cent more passengers last year and jumped 6 places from 22nd position in 2016.
India is one of the fastest growing domestic aviation markets in the world.
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson in the US maintained its position as the world's busiest airport by handling 10.39 crore passengers in 2017, followed by Beijing with 9.58 crore passengers, said the World Airport Traffic Report.
Dubai International Airport handled 8.82 crore passengers and stood at third position. Tokyo and Los Angeles made up the top five with 8.54 crore and 8.45 crore passengers, respectively.
ACI is the trade association of the world's airports, currently serving 641 members operating 1,953 airports across 176 countries.
ACI World Director General Angela Gittens said that while strong competitive forces continue to drive innovation and improvements in efficiency and service for passengers, airports face the challenges of meeting the continuing global growth in demand for air services.
Passenger traffic in advanced economies grew 5.2 per cent while in emerging economies it rose 10.3 per cent in 2017.
"It is expected that rising incomes in emerging markets will help propel global traffic to new heights in the coming decades as new aviation hubs begin to overtake the more mature markets of Western Europe and North America," ACI said in a release.
Sizeable population bases and rapid rises in incomes in emerging markets are the main economic engines driving air transportation demand, it added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018 3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Video of Sushmita Sen Celebrating Daughter's Day With '101-year Young Grandma' is Winning the Internet
- Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar This Week
- 'Now Everyday is Daughters Day': Neil Nitin Mukesh Shares First Photo of Baby Nurvi
- Donald Trump Wants to Rein in Google, Facebook And Twitter, But What Could This Mean?
- Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan's First Look as Quirky Firangi Unveiled; Watch video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...