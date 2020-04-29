With 66 New Cases, Tally For Covid-19 Positive Soar to 2,134 in 60 Districts of Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The tally of Covid-19 positive patients from Uttar Pradesh reached 2134 with 66 new cases reported from the state on Wednesday.

The state currently has 1585 active cases in 60 districts of the state and 510 people have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital. The state has also witnessed 29 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

Speaking to the media at a press briefing on Wednesday, Principal Secretary (Health), Amit Mohan Prasad said, “60 districts of the state have been affected by coronavirus, out of which 7 districts have successfully become coronavirus-free currently. No positive cases have been reported in 15 districts so far. On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, 52,000 beds are being increased in L-1, L-2 and L-3 hospitals.”

“A total number of 11487 people have been placed in medical quarantine and 1769 in isolation. On Tuesday, 75 units have been added to L-1. With this, the number of isolation beds has increased to 17,194 and quarantine beds to 21,569. Besides, the number of L-1 hospitals in the state has reached 155, L-2 hospitals to 78 while the number of L-3 hospitals are 6. On Tuesday, 3799 samples were sent for testing,” added Prasad.

The government has also decided to divide the districts into three different zones- red, orange and green zones depending upon the number of Covid-19 positive cases from each district.

The red zone will include districts that have hotspots of corona infection and in which the number of patients have increased rapidly. The red zone will also include districts in which the rate of doubling of corona infection is less than four days. The orange zone will include districts where zero cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the last 14 days while green zone will include districts with zero Covid-19 cases and no new cases in last 28 days.

The Adityanath-led government has also decided to introduce an ordinance to strictly deal with the people who attack Corona warriors including health staff, sanitation staff. Through this ordinance, the UP government will amend the Epidemic Diseases Act (Epidemic Diseases Law), 1897.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, “CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed the situation of lockdown in the state with senior officials of Team 11."

Awasthi also reiterated the state government's decision to amend the Epidemic

Diseases Act in order to safeguard medical health professionals and other 'Corona warriors'.

“CM Yogi has also has ordered to add 52,000 additional beds in three-tier hospitals in the state. Under this, the health department will increase 10,000 beds in L-1 hospitals, 5,000 in L-2 hospitals and 2,000 beds in L-3 hospitals. Similarly, the Medical Education Department will also increase 20000 beds in L-1 hospitals, 10 thousand in L-2 hospitals and 2000 beds in L-3 hospitals. In this way, 52 thousand beds will be increased in the state for Covid case treatment,” added Awasthi.

