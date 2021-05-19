With 6,790 Deaths in 17 Days, Karnataka Reports 2nd Highest Covid Toll in India, Pips Delhi

With a total of 6,790 in barely 17 days, Karnataka’s Covid-19 toll have now overtaken that of Delhi, which had been reporting maximum deaths since the last one month.

On Monday, Karnataka, which is now the state with second highest number of deaths in the country, reported 22,313 deaths, compared to 21,846 in the national capital, Times of India reported.

On Tuesday, it reported 525 more deaths, of which 317 were reported from Bengaluru. Overall, the state has reported a daily average of 400 deaths in the month of May.

According to a report in Indian Express, while the discharges (59,395) outnumbered new cases (30,309) in the state, testing was recorded to be at its lowest this month, with only 93,247 samples tested for coronavirus.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan on Tuesday said all Covid patients must get admitted to Covid Care Centres or Primary Health Centres and that home isolation of patients will not be allowed in Ramanagara. “Authorities have been directed to provide proper care and quality food,” he told mediapersons.

The district in-charge minister, Ashwathnarayan said conversion of all beds to those that offer oxygen facility is currently the government’s priority. “At present, 130 out of the 150 beds are oxygenated. The remaining 20 non-oxygenated beds will be enhanced with oxygen concentrators,” he was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has decided to rehabilitate children up to the age of 18 years orphaned by the second wave and set up special pediatric COVID care centres in 30 districts.

“The government is ready to rehabilitate children who were orphaned by the second wave of COVID-19.Children need not be afraid as we have decided to set up separate quarantine facilities as well as hostels for those up to 18 years," Woman and Child Welfare Minister Shashikala Jolle said at a press conference.

