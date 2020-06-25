With 700 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Uttar Pradesh Tally Nears 20,000

With a fresh spike of 700 COVID-19 positive cases, the total tally in Uttar Pradesh rose to 19,714 and the death toll mounted to 596 on Wednesday. Of which, 12,586 people were discharged from hospitals while 6,375 are active cases.

Of the fresh cases, the maximum were reported from Ghaziabad- 114, followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar- 98, Lucknow- 85 cases, Varanasi- 30 and Kanpur reported 27 cases.

The state government’s health department is planning to launch a surveillance drive to screen people across urban and rural pockets. For this purpose, around one lakh surveillance teams will be engaged, said Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

One team each will be deployed for nearly 58,000 gram panchayats across the state, meanwhile, in the first phase of the drive-in urban areas, the focus of the surveillance teams would be the containment zones, added Prasad.

The government authorities have also planned to locate the COVID-19 infected people via these surveillance programmes, who will be quarantined until their test results arrive.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday instructed health officers to strengthen the testing and surveillance to contain the spread of coronavirus.

