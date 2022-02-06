With 72% Rating, PM Modi Again Tops ‘Global Leader Approval’ List; Beats US Prez Biden, UK PM Johnson

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again topped the ‘Global Leader Approval’ rating list with the highest rating of 72 per cent, beating global leaders such as US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the list released by American research firm Morning Consult.

Global Leader Approval: Among All Adults https://t.co/wRhUGstJrS Modi: 72% López Obrador: 64% Draghi: 57% Kishida: 47%Scholz: 42% Biden: 41% Moon: 41% Morrison: 41% Trudeau: 41% Sánchez: 37% Bolsonaro: 36% Macron: 35% Johnson: 30% *Updated 02/03/22 pic.twitter.com/h51SXXBAFj — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) February 6, 2022

According to the list, PM Modi topped the list of 13 world leaders and is followed by Mexico President López Obrador at 64 per cent, Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi at 57 per cent, Fumio Kishida at 47 per cent, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at 42 per cent. US President Joe Biden, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau all scored 41 per cent ratings. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at 37 per cent, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and French President Emmanuel Macron at 35 per cent. Boris Johnson scored the lowest in the list as the British Prime Minister is battling for his political career amid a crisis after report found he and staff held parties during strict coronavirus lockdowns.

This is the third year in a row that PM Modi topped the list with such a high margin among all other world leaders. The firm provides latest data for all 13 countries, offering real-time insight into the shifting political dynamics across the globe. Surveys are weighted in each country by age, gender, region and, in certain countries, education breakdowns based on official government sources, it says.

