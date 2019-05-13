Take the pledge to vote

With 88.09% Pass Percentage, Hyderabad is 'Worst Performer' in Telangana SSC Results 2019

The overall pass percentage in Telangana this year is 92.43% which is around 9% higher than the previous year.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 13, 2019, 5:29 PM IST
With 88.09% Pass Percentage, Hyderabad is 'Worst Performer' in Telangana SSC Results 2019
Hyderabad: With 88.09% students clearing the Secondary School Certificate exams, Hyderabad emerged as the worst performer in the history of Telangana SSC results.

Jagtiyal district emerged the top performer with 99.1 pass percentage, followed by Sidipeta and Karimnagar districts.

The overall pass percentage this year in Telangana is 92.43%, which is around 9% higher than the previous year.

The result for the exam was declared by the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education on Monday.

5, 52,280 students had registered for the 10th class board exams out of which 5,46,720 candidates appeared in the examination.

Meanwhile, girls fared better than boys with a pass percentage of 93.68%. The pass percentage for boys is 91.15%. The exams were held from March16 to April 2.

Over 4,000 schools in Telangana secured overall 100% pass percentage.
