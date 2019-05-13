English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
With 88.09% Pass Percentage, Hyderabad is 'Worst Performer' in Telangana SSC Results 2019
The overall pass percentage in Telangana this year is 92.43% which is around 9% higher than the previous year.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Hyderabad: With 88.09% students clearing the Secondary School Certificate exams, Hyderabad emerged as the worst performer in the history of Telangana SSC results.
Jagtiyal district emerged the top performer with 99.1 pass percentage, followed by Sidipeta and Karimnagar districts.
The overall pass percentage this year in Telangana is 92.43%, which is around 9% higher than the previous year.
The result for the exam was declared by the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education on Monday.
5, 52,280 students had registered for the 10th class board exams out of which 5,46,720 candidates appeared in the examination.
Meanwhile, girls fared better than boys with a pass percentage of 93.68%. The pass percentage for boys is 91.15%. The exams were held from March16 to April 2.
Over 4,000 schools in Telangana secured overall 100% pass percentage.
Jagtiyal district emerged the top performer with 99.1 pass percentage, followed by Sidipeta and Karimnagar districts.
The overall pass percentage this year in Telangana is 92.43%, which is around 9% higher than the previous year.
The result for the exam was declared by the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education on Monday.
5, 52,280 students had registered for the 10th class board exams out of which 5,46,720 candidates appeared in the examination.
Meanwhile, girls fared better than boys with a pass percentage of 93.68%. The pass percentage for boys is 91.15%. The exams were held from March16 to April 2.
Over 4,000 schools in Telangana secured overall 100% pass percentage.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Are You Fit Enough to Try Disha Patani's Butterfly Kick?
- Elon Musk is a Giggling, Crawling Baby in This Deepfake Video, Netizens Find it Disturbing
- I Know Who I am and What I Say: Ranbir Breaks Silence On Kangana Calling Him 'Irresponsible'
- Latest Facebook App For Android Has The Shocking Habit of Sending Notifications Even When Signed Out
- Louis Vuitton Envisions a Luxurious Future Where Your Handbag Will Have Foldable Displays
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results