With 9.5 Lakh Cases, Bangalore Pips Pune to Become Worst Covid-Affected District

Bengaluru has pipped Pune to become India’s Covid capital as the Covid cases have reached above 9.5 lakh in the city, which is the highest in the country. The total caseload in Pune is 9.3 lakh.

As of May 10, Bengaluru had about 20,000 more cases than Pune. Whereas, Bengaluru had 86,500 fewer cases than Pune as on April 30 and more than a lakh as on March 31, indicating the rapid growth in cases in the past 40 days, Times of India reported.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 15,879 infections and 259 fatalities, which is highest in the state. The city has so far reported 9,83,519 infections and 8,690 deaths. There were 3,62,696 active cases.

The Karnataka city reported 1.9 lakh infections in the first ten days of May while it added 5.1 lakh since April 1. Pune added 3.9 lakh during the same time period.

Pune district reported 7,714 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking its COVID-19 count to 9,33,516, while 142 more patients died due to the infection, a health department official said. He said the death toll rose to 14,642 with 142 patients succumbing to the infection in the western Maharashtra district.

With the increasing cases, Bengaluru may be the first district to touch 10 lakh cases by this weekend. This also means that 54 percent of the total 9.5 lakh cases have been added in 40 days.

However, Bangalore has fewer deaths than Mumbai and Pune. While Bangalore reported 8,431 deaths, Mumbai recorded 13,855 and Pune at 10,059.

Karnataka on Monday recorded the highest number of Covid-19 infections in the country pushing Maharashtra at the second spot for the first time since February when the country went under the grip of the second wave.

Karnataka’s COVID tally has crossed the 20-lakh mark since the outbreak of the pandemic with 39,510 new infections, while 480 more deaths took the toll to 19,852.

