With 99% Less Rain, Delhi Among 16 States With 'Large Deficient' Rainfall

Delhi rains are a heartening sight of respite for everyone. However, the capital city is one of the sixteen states in the country which have recorded a sufferable ‘large deficit’ in rainfall this year.According to the data released by the Indian Meteorological Department(IIMD) for up to July 25, Delhi comes under the damning cateogry, with only 0.1mm of rainfall—which is far less than its 9.1mm value of normal rain.The daily map created by the IMD's Hydromet Division showed that Delhi has suffered from a 99 percent deficit ,so far.The large deficit category brackets together states suffering from 60 to 99 percent deficit rainfall.Along with Delhi, states such as Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telengana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, etc, are witnessing a critical shortage of rains this year.However, to the east of Delhi in Uttar Pradesh, 27 percent excess rainfall, measuring 12.5 mm instead of its normal 9.8 mm has been recorded.Bihar, at 22.1 mm, has received 92 percent 'large excess' rainfall. Jharkhand too, at 18.4mm has got 98 percent 'large excess'.The five states of Rajasthan, Kerala, Assam, Tripura, Mizoram have recorded 'normal rainfall'.