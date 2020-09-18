With a Capacity to Hold 1,350 Members, Here's What India's New Parliament Complex Will Look Like

The new Parliament complex, a part of the the government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project, is set to be completed by 2024. The new Lok Sabha Central hall of the building will have the capacity to hold up to 900 members while being flexible enough to house up to 1,350 lawmakers for a joint session.

The North and South Block of the Parliament, currently the office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet ministers, will become museums and the Rajpath will be redesigned. The work is expected to be completed in 21 months at an estimated cost of Rs 889 crore. Tata Projects had recently won the bid to construct the new Parliament complex at a cost of Rs 861.90 crore.

The Lok Sabha will be three times bigger than the current building, while the Raj Sabha will be four times bigger.

The graphics below explain the details of the new Parliament bulding.