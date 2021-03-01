With a Focus on Agriculture, Bhupesh Baghel Presents Rs 97,106-crore Budget for Chhattisgarh

With a special emphasis on the agriculture sector, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel presented the annual budget for FY 2021-22 in the Assembly on Monday. Baghel presented the budget with an outlay of Rs 97,106 crore. Saying that State’s Godhan yojana has earned praises nationally, Baghel said that the budget is based on holistic development. Rs 5,703 crore was provisioned for Nyay Yojana, Rs 150 crore for Chirag Yojana, Rs 530 crore for Saurya Sujala yojana, Rs 175 crore for Godhan Nyay yojana and fisheries has been assigned status of agriculture.

The budget has provisioned rural industrial parks in villages and ‘C’ marts will be opened outside the State which will sell forest produce from Chhattisgarh. The State also announced to buy kodo-kutki and raagi on minimum support price.

For improving women reproductive health, the government will start Kaushalya Matritva yojana under which the women bearing second daughter will be given Rs 5,000 financial assistance. Also, Rs 12 crore has been provisioned for Indira Gandhi Divyang pension yojana, Rs 50 crore for CM Urban Slum Health scheme and Swachhta Didi will now get Rs 6,000 in place of Rs 5000 per month.

A different directorate will be set up for archaeology and a Bharat Bhawan (Bhopal) like centre of art and culture will be established in Chhattisgarh as well, said Baghel. Rs 30 crore has been set aside for the development of areas included into the Ram Van Gaman Path, a mythological route undertaken in Chhattisgarh by Lord Ram, Laxman and Sita during the 14-years of their exile.

Also, Bastar Tiger Force is proposed with the recruitment of 2,800 personnel. Rs 1,603 crore has been provisioned under MGNREGS to bolster employment opportunities in rural areas. Under Godhan yojana, 377 new purchase centres will be created, while Rs 175 crore has been allocated for Gauthan yojana.

Baghel, despite Covid-19 induced hardships, put up a brave face and said that there could be endless problems but Chhattisgarh’s development won’t be hindered. Much to the surprise of the ruling Congress party, the Chief Minister presented the budget for year 2021-22 without any obstructions from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party as opposition MLAs patiently listened to the budgetary provisions throughout.