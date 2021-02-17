With A Threat to Rabi Crops, Change in Weather Pattern to Bring Thunderstorm in Central India

A thunderstorm is expected over the next three days in Central India due to the presence of multiple weather systems and their confluence with moist easterly winds in the region.

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada, south interior Karnataka, Jharkhand, and Odisha will experience light rainfall and lightning.

Many places in the east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Arunachal Pradesh and a few places in Jharkhand experienced rain and thunderstorm during the past 24 hours ending on Wednesday morning.

Hailstorms are likely to be experienced in some parts of the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions of Maharashtra in the next two days, given the moist winds from the Bay of Bengal, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said on Wednesday.

This poses a threat to Rabi crops that have not yet been harvested. The districts of Gondia and Nagpur in the Vidarbha region received thunderstorms on Tuesday, the official said.

Whereas in some parts of Gujarat, there are chances of moisture clouds from the Arabian sea between February 18 and February 21. Unseasonal rains are possible in Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisaagar and some parts of central Gujarat along with Daang, Valsaad, Taapi and Saaputara, if clouds with more moisture are formed. There is also a possibility of cloudy weather in Saurashtra along with Aravali and Sabarkantha. Cold winds will blow in the northern hilly part of the country from February 21 to February 23 in the morning due to which snowfall and non-seasonal rains are predicted.

In Kolkata, hot weather starts catching up in February itself when the day temperature inches toward the 30°C mark and the minimum temperature hovers around in the high teens during the second half of the month. This change coupled with a bit of moisture lashes Kolkata with a possibility of 'on & off' rains.

The weather situation is shaping up to be such a wet spell over Kolkata, slightly intense and prolonged too, between February 17 and February 21. The start and end of the spell could be mild and adequately wet in between.

Rain, showers, lightning and thunderstorm may as well be the highlight to sign off the winter season for Kolkata.